Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 521.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

In related news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,232.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.14%.

WARNING: “Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/community-healthcare-trust-inc-chct-holdings-boosted-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.