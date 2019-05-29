Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Holdings in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 69,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 135.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 968.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $81,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of CPE opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

