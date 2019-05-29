Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 706 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in eHealth were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in eHealth by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in eHealth by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on eHealth to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 34,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,072,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $135,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.33. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $73.71.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

