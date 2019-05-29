Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309,337 shares during the period. NiSource comprises 1.5% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in NiSource were worth $152,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.87.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

