Commerce Bank Buys 323 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $177,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total value of $347,356.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,944.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,727 shares of company stock valued at $20,630,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Proofpoint from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Commerce Bank Buys 323 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/commerce-bank-buys-323-shares-of-proofpoint-inc-pfpt.html.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.