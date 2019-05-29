Comerica Bank Sells 8,284 Shares of BT Group plc (BT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BT Group were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BT Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BT Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BT opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. BT Group plc has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

