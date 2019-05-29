Comerica Bank Has $1.70 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $876,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $789,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXL. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Has $1.70 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/comerica-bank-has-1-70-million-holdings-in-maxlinear-inc-mxl.html.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.