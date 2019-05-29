Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.59 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q1 2020 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $44.00 price objective on Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

