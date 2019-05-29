Columbus Circle Investors Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,933 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift bought 2,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.40 per share, with a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,050.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,791,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,001,705 shares of company stock valued at $76,460,183. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

