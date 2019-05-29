Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Receives $6.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,645 shares in the company, valued at $441,389.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.43 million, a PE ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.37 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

