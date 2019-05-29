CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Stake Lowered by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 370.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,348,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,069,000 after buying an additional 1,849,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,065,000 after buying an additional 723,850 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $929,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,196 shares in the company, valued at $16,560,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $99,850.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,256 shares of company stock worth $1,835,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Stake Lowered by Barings LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/cms-energy-co-cms-stake-lowered-by-barings-llc.html.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.