Close Asset Management Ltd Has $736,000 Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $6,624,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.82.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $161.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $428,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

