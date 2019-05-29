Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,481 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after buying an additional 64,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,421,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,410,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,662,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 245,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

In other news, VP Britta Bomhard sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,982,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,841.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,953.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,294,002. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,481 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/citizens-financial-group-inc-ri-sells-2481-shares-of-church-dwight-co-inc-chd.html.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.