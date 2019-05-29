Chronologic (DAY) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $137,760.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00390095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.44 or 0.02705077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00155953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,144,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,181 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

