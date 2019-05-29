Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) insider David Rimmington sold 26,800 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.85), for a total transaction of £99,428 ($129,920.29).

Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 370.50 ($4.84) on Wednesday. Chesnara Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 310.50 ($4.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 409.50 ($5.35). The firm has a market cap of $555.41 million and a PE ratio of 23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Get Chesnara alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.46 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 1.31%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chesnara Plc (CSN) Insider David Rimmington Sells 26,800 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/chesnara-plc-csn-insider-david-rimmington-sells-26800-shares.html.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.