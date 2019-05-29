Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 52.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 174,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $471.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

WARNING: “Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-stake-raised-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.