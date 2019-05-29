Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,274 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $94,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.16 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 42.05%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

