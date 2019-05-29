CES Energy Solutions Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.32. 527,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,152. The company has a market capitalization of $611.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.45.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$347.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$323.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.210000001802575 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$25,704.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,322,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,708,543.44. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,328,872 shares in the company, valued at C$3,840,440.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CES Energy Solutions Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (CEU)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/ces-energy-solutions-corp-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-01-ceu.html.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.