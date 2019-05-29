Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

CRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

CRNT opened at $2.90 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,295,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 242,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 693,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 621,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 389,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 79,725 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

