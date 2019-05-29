Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 308.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 447.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones lowered Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey bought 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $991,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,476,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,726.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 471,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,029.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,580. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

