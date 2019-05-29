Centauri (CTX) Market Cap Achieves $250,704.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $250,704.00 and approximately $655.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $750.54 or 0.08602096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038060 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001670 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000605 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 39,795,319 coins and its circulating supply is 39,382,338 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

