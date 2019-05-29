Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Cboe Global Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Cboe Global Markets has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $458,853.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,065.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Deters sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $86,552.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,897.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

