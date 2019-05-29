Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $23,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,882,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

