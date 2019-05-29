Capri (CPRI) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.95-4.95 EPS.

NYSE CPRI opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. Capri has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Capri from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Capri from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

