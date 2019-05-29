Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU) VP Gloria Holland Sells 9,838 Shares

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) VP Gloria Holland sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $37,384.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gloria Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Gloria Holland sold 10,000 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

NYSE CSU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 436,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32. Capital Senior Living Co. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 138,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 138,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 584.9% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 137,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 117,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

