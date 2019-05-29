Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 54.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,625 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intuit by 17,362.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $422,227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,880 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 26,041.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 901,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 898,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $148,172,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.40.

In other news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $910,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $3,053,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,603 shares of company stock worth $21,513,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

