Cannpal Animal Therapeutics Ltd (CP1) Insider Layton Mills Buys 104,500 Shares

Cannpal Animal Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CP1) insider Layton Mills acquired 104,500 shares of Cannpal Animal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,152.50 ($10,746.45).

Layton Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Layton Mills acquired 65,000 shares of Cannpal Animal Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,075.00 ($7,145.39).

ASX:CP1 opened at A$0.16 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Cannpal Animal Therapeutics Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.11 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of A$0.23 ($0.16). The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

CannPal Animal Therapeutics Limited, a pet pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of animal health products in Australia. It offers regulatory approved medicines derived from the medical cannabis plant to provide veterinarians with therapeutics to treat animals. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Double Bay, Australia.

