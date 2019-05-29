Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,033.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after buying an additional 66,585 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

