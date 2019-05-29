Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,826 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $293,901,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 381,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $102,483,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 317,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,088,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $221.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $229.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6174 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

