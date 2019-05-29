California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $48,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Welltower by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $81.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

