California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,400 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,203,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth $34,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 2,552.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 574,991 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 624,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,262,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 421,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.39. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 152.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $784.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Imperial Capital cut Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

