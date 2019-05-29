CAE (CAE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CAE (NYSE: CAE):

5/22/2019 – CAE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2019 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/21/2019 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2019 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2019 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2019 – CAE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2019 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/17/2019 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2019 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CAE’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. FMR LLC grew its position in CAE by 35.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,511,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,816,000 after buying an additional 921,799 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 149.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 78,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $7,974,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CAE by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

