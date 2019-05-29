Cable Hill Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $197.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $215.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

