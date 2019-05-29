Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $490,000 Position in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (PID)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (BMV:PID) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:PID opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

