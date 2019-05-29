Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of BBW opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.56. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder Point72 Asset Management, L.P. sold 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $10,475,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

