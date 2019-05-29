Btb Reit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (BTB)

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Btb Reit has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$4.93.

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$20.08 million for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

