Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $35,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 183.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 115,839 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 39,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.74. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

