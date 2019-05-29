Brokerages Set UGI Corp (UGI) PT at $58.00

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $2,709,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.10 per share, with a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in UGI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,389,000 after purchasing an additional 232,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,414,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,579 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in UGI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,223,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,390,000 after purchasing an additional 182,204 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in UGI by 5,235.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,630,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in UGI by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,729,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,607 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI opened at $52.84 on Friday. UGI has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.13). UGI had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

