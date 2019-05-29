Brokerages Set AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Price Target at $27.00

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently commented on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAAS opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.76.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AquaVenture news, Director Evan Lovell sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $98,909.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $144,799.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AquaVenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AquaVenture by 176.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 129,237 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AquaVenture by 29.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AquaVenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in AquaVenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.