Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

NPTN stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $112,533.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 566.5% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 95,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,976 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 128.5% in the first quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.