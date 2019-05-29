Brokerages Expect ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will report sales of $1.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. ArQule reported sales of $13.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year sales of $4.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.40 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $21.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 83.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARQL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ArQule by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in ArQule in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARQL opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. ArQule has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 2.27.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

