Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Posted by on May 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to report $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.57 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.65 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,653.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 565,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533,313 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.