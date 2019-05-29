Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to report $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.57 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.65 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,653.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 565,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533,313 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

