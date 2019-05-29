Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies’ rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $68.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE MTX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

