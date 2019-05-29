Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $132,216.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,261.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 35,810 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $4,422,893.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,784 shares of company stock worth $15,173,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR opened at $123.25 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.