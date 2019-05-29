Bremer Bank National Association Purchases New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 38,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 164,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bremer Bank National Association Purchases New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/bremer-bank-national-association-purchases-new-holdings-in-weyerhaeuser-co-wy.html.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.