Bremer Bank National Association Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 83,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,614 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $429.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $557.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,658 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $472.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $498.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bremer Bank National Association Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/bremer-bank-national-association-buys-new-position-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.