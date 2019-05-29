Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $8.35 Million Stake in AMERCO (UHAL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,276,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

UHAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 86 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.20, for a total value of $32,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $389.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $403.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.82.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

