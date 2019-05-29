BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) & Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

BRAINSWAY LTD/S presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.10%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.78%. Given BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BRAINSWAY LTD/S is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAINSWAY LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology 5.27% 8.17% 6.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRAINSWAY LTD/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology $143.75 million 6.43 $6.62 million $0.34 144.50

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats BRAINSWAY LTD/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

