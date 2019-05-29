Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.11-7.31 billion (+6-9%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.20 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.90-3.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $726,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

