BlueCoin (BLU) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One BlueCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, BlueCoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. BlueCoin has a market cap of $348,412.00 and $14.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.40 or 0.01924078 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005565 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000176 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002344 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000903 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

